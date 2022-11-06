RETURNING: Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night on Monday

Tomorrow (Monday, November 7th), for the first time since 2019, area middle schools will have reps in one place at one time so prospective families can find out more about them. Here’s how organizers explain the Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night:

We invite families to join us at Our Lady of Guadalupe (gym) at 6 pm for a short presentation from several school counselors and time to visit school representatives at their tables to ask questions and acquire information. This event is free and designed to represent public, private/parochial, independent, and charter-school options. Please help us plan accordingly by registering for this event here or scan the QR code on this flyer. Questions? Contact Sally Heit at Hope Lutheran School at sheit@hopeseattle.org or Ted Holmes at Westside School at tedh@westsideschool.org

Schools Attending:

Denny International Middle School

Explorer West Middle School

Harbor School (Vashon)

Holy Family Bilingual School

Holy Rosary School

Hope Lutheran School

McMurray Middle School (Vashon)

Our Lady of Guadalupe

St. Bernadette (Burien)

Summit Atlas

Westside School