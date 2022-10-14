REMINDER: Admiral District Trick or Treating returning this year, happening on Halloween

If you missed our previous mentions here or here – the businesses of The Admiral District want to be sure you know their trick-or-treating event is returning, and is happening on Halloween itself this year, so this formal announcement is just in from Brent Amacher:

Admiral District merchants of West Seattle are proud to announce the return of the annual “Trick-or-Treating” event for 2022. The Admiral District “Trick or Treating” event will occur on Halloween, giving families the opportunity to trick or treat in a safe environment on the holiday itself. This long-standing Admiral neighborhood tradition has grown in popularity each year, and continues to be a West Seattle family favorite.

Trick or treating in The Admiral District is 100% volunteer-supported by the businesses operating near the intersection of Admiral and California Ave SW. Each year, local businesses give back to the community by providing a safe place for families to enjoy the holiday. Find your favorite costume, grab the kids, and come out on Monday, October 31st, to join in on this popular West Seattle event!

If you are interested in finding out whether a specific business in your area will be participating, stop by in advance, or give them a call. This event is well attended and most Admiral area storefronts take part in the fun. On the day of the event, simply look for the sign (shown above) in business windows, and stroll through the Admiral District with family and friends.

Trick or Treating will happen between 3 pm and 6 pm on 10/31/22 in The Admiral District.