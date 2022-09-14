Police, party, parks, more @ Admiral Neighborhood Association

Want to connect with neighbors, businesses, others in Admiral? The Admiral Neighborhood Association hopes to help, and is having general meetings every two months these days to talk about it. Here’s what happened when the ANA invited everyone interested to pull up a chair on Tuesday night:

ANA vice president Joanie Jacobs facilitated the meeting at Admiral Congregational Church. As she said in welcoming the dozen-plus attendees, “We’re all here because we care about the Admiral neighborhood.”

Here are highlights of what they talked about:

ADMIRAL JUNCTION FUNKTION: It’s been almost three weeks since this first-tie street party. In open discussion, one attendee described it as a “good start,” suggesting that in the future maybe more prep time could be planned for businesses. The relatively last-minute organizing was because the grant that helped fund the party wasn’t received very far in advance, Jacobs noted. She lauded the businesses that sponsored entertainment. Bebop Waffle Shop owner Corina Luckenbach hailed the “great energy.” Jacobs said people who stopped at the ANA booth were happy to have something going in their neighborhood. Another resident was happy to see restaurants “packed.”

SOUTHWEST PRECINCT POLICE: Lt. Mike Watson, second-watch commander (day shift), was there. Nothing major going on, he said. What are the top reasons for calls in this area? he was asked. Car prowls, auto thefts – he had a citywide stat on the latter, 483 all of last year, 708 so far this year. What can people do? “Don’t leave any valuables in your car … get a steering-wheel lock … send police video of suspicious folks you see on your home security video.” Please report everything, he urged – “we’re a data-driven department.” One resident mentioned a chronic shoplifter he frequently encounters at a local store. “I’m sure he’s been arrested multiple times,” suggested the lieutenant. “He has,” said the attendee. “There are multiple components of the justice system,” noted the lieutenant. In ensuing back and forth, the resident mentioned a recent encounter with the chronic shoplifter but hadn’t called police. “Why not?” asked the lieutenant. “What’s the point? He’s gone.” The lieutenant was resolute in urging that reports be filed. Another resident mentioned speeding problems. “Have you asked SDOT for traffic-calming humps?” Yes, they’ve worked with the city – and they’re trying to get organized again. They’re also hoping to get a light in the area. After a discussion of traffic safety, Lt. Watson shared more crime stats, citywide – all major types, including property crime, are up double-digits. Asked about staffing, he noted the department was down “about 400 officers.” He didn’t have specifics about the SW Precinct. What about morale? “We’ve been beat up a lot … (but) we’re hanging in there.” What are the top types of incidents you’ve been called for that you shouldn’t be? The lieutenant declined to directly answer that one but had some advice: “Even the most mundane (incident) can turn violent … just call us.” One attendee talked about a person who seemed to be overdosing; SFD and SPD were called, and the person said they didn’t want help. In that case, Lt. Watson said, they have no choice but to back off. Somebody else talked about a person who was shot in the neighborhood in an abandoned car about which police had been notified. If someone is living in their car the lieutenant noted, they can’t do anything about it.

HIAWATHA INACCESSIBILITY: ANA couldn’t have summer concerts or even an outdoor movie at Hiawatha Community Center park this summer, having been told that there would be work under way … but there wasn’t. Parks declined to send a guest to this meeting but sent info via email. The official timeline: Two projects remain planned for Hiawatha, the community center stabilization project – “They’re still waiting on a FEMA grant” – hoping to have grant approval in late September, would then proceed with bidding, work to be done in winter. (Back in June, Parks told us they expected grant approval “shortly.”) Hiawatha Play Area Renovation/Relocation – got approval in late July, hoping bid this fall, construction in winter. Next year they’ll have a backup plan if the Hiawatha projects are further delayed – likely Hamilton Viewpoint.

ADMIRAL CHURCH’S FUTURE: Anita Shaffer from the church council said they’re continuing on conversation and have no new info to share – just that progress is being made. There was a survey Rev. Andrew Conley-Holcom summarized some of the original conversations dating back four years. The planning got shelved as COVID – and then came the focus on land trust; they’re talking with Homestead CLT about viability. “Our congregation is really committed to staying in this neighborhood” rather than selling for the “gobs of money” the site would likely bring, Rev. Conley-Holcom stressed. He recapped the type of affordable housing that’s largely not being built – 65 to 85 percent of AMI. Something that fits into the neighborhood, as the pastor said. The church has been here since 1899 – “we want to continue to be a part of this neighborhood, not apart from it.” They’ll have more community conversations when there’s something more to talk about.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Admiral District trick or treating is set for 3-6 pm October 31st this year … Next ANA meeting will be at 7 pm November 15th … A “.5K beer run,” sort of a pub crawl, is in the works for early next year.

ONLINE: Watch connecttoadiral.org for updates.ndee volunteered to handle.