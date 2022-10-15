West Seattle, Washington

16 Sunday

62℉

HALLOWEEN SEASON: Admiral District trick-or-treating date changes to October 28

October 15, 2022 8:18 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Halloween | West Seattle news

Businesses in The Admiral District have changed the previously announced date of this year’s trick-or-treating. Dan Jacobs of the Admiral Neighborhood Association sent word today that the new date is the Friday before Halloween, October 28th, still 3-6 pm. He says the decision was made to “provide the most business participation possible.” The event is centered at the Admiral Junction – California/Admiral – but other businesses often participate too.

Share This

1 Reply to "HALLOWEEN SEASON: Admiral District trick-or-treating date changes to October 28"

  • Neighbor October 15, 2022 (8:21 pm)
    Reply

    Yay! Thank you businesses! It is so nice to spread the holiday out more than just 1-2 days. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.