HALLOWEEN SEASON: Admiral District trick-or-treating date changes to October 28

Businesses in The Admiral District have changed the previously announced date of this year’s trick-or-treating. Dan Jacobs of the Admiral Neighborhood Association sent word today that the new date is the Friday before Halloween, October 28th, still 3-6 pm. He says the decision was made to “provide the most business participation possible.” The event is centered at the Admiral Junction – California/Admiral – but other businesses often participate too.
