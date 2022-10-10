HALLOWEEN SEASON: Tonight’s decoration spotlight; trick-or-treat reminders

Halloween is three weeks from tonight! Two notes:

DECORATIONS: Thanks to everyone who continues sending Halloween-decoration pics to spotlight. Tonight, a pair of skeletons spotted by Victoria near Lincoln Park – having a garden party. More sightings welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com!

TRICK-OR-TREAT REMINDER: We’ve had a few questions about this year’s business trick-or-treat events. So far we have two in the calendar – on Halloween (Monday, October 31), The Admiral District hosts its always-popular trick-or-treat event, 3-6 pm, at participating businesses. The day before Halloween, the West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest – which started as business trick-or-treating but has expanded far beyond that – runs 11 am-5 pm this year on Sunday, October 30th, starting with the costume parade. Plus: Trick-or-treating is part of Trick or Trees in Highland Park, noon-4 pm Saturday, October 29th. We’re adding other Halloween events to our West Seattle Event Calendar as they come in!