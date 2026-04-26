Remembering Sharon ‘Sheri’ Wallace, 1947-2026

Family and friends are remembering Sheri Wallace, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Sharon “Sheri” Wallace.

Sheri passed away on April 19, 2026, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

She was born in Minot, North Dakota on July 3, 1947, and moved to Seattle in the early 1950s with her parents. She was a lifelong resident of West Seattle. She attended Holy Rosary and Chief Sealth High School.

She married the love of her life, Hugh “Pat” Wallace Jr, and they had two beautiful daughters, Stacy and Janice. They made their home in the same neighborhood she grew up in. Her grandsons Daniel and Ryan were her pride and joy.

She was an employee, then manager of Jan’s Beauty Supply in West Seattle for over 30 years. She retired in 2019 when the store closed.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and taking trips to Reno with her husband, Pat.

Sheri is survived by her loving husband for over 55 years, Hugh “Pat” Wallace Jr, her daughters, Stacy and Janice, her grandsons Daniel and Ryan, her sisters Jan (Dan) Burden and Holly Orchard.

The family wishes to extend their heartful thanks to Dr. Andrew Hahn and his team, with Harborview Palliative Care and the team with Providence at Home Hospice for their compassionate care of Sheri.

There will be no services per Sheri’s request.