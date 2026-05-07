More notes about getting ready for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026!

This morning, someone who works at a local bank mentioned customers visiting to get change for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. Hadn’t occurred to us before, but it’s another way in which garage/yard/etc. sales evoke a bit of nostalgia – otherwise there’s limited use for cash any more. (Side note, you might have noticed while reading the sale list, some sellers take Venmo, and a few mention PayPal.) Whatever your plan is for shopping/selling, WSCGSD is just a day and a half away – and for those who want to start shopping sooner, remember our list of who’s planning to open Friday. A few more lists – first, a really short one. While several sellers are offering free coffee (food/beverage list later!), we have two coffee businesses with sales (repeat sale sites!): Sale #476 is C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), with multiple sellers offering handmade arts and crafts; Sale #155 is Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), where the courtyard will be full of sellers.
Now, a really long list – dozens of sales where you’ll find plants (among other things, in most cases)!
Sale #3 – Wanderlust Nursery
Sale #10 – owners of Terraplanted
Sale #26 – plants
Sale #38 – plants
Sale #41 – house plants
Sale #57 – plants
Sale #58 – plant starts
Sale #60 – plant starts
Sale #66 – plants
Sale #77 – “big plant sale”
Sale #90 – plants
Sale #109 – plants
Sale #112 – plants
Sale #123 – plants
Sale #157 – benefit for Beyers Bulldog Garden P-Patch
Sale #170 – plants
Sale #214 – plants
Sale #230 – plants
Sale 236 – plants
Sale 242 – plants
Sale 246 – plants
Sale 268 – plants
Sale 269 – plants
Sale 286 – plants
Sale 295 – plants
Sale 301 (landscaping rocks)
Sale 305 – plants
Sale 307 – plants
Sale 323 – plants
Sale 350 – plants
Sale 352 – plants
Sale 373 – plants
Sale 375 – plants
Sale 391 (“huge indoor plant sale”)
Sale 429 – plants
Sale 444 – plants
Sale 466 (“huge backyard plant sale”)
Sale 478 – plants
Sale 495 – plants
Sale 496 – plants
Sale 498 – plants
Sale 500 – plants
Sale 504 – plants
Sale 505 – plants
Sale 507 (dahlia sale)
Sale 510 (Solstice Park P-Patch Plant Sale)
Sale 516 – plants
Sale 517 – plants
Sale 530 – plants
Sale 532 – plants
Sale 535 (“garden sale”)
Sale 547 – plants
Sale 554 – plants
Sale 570 – plants
Sale 572 – plants
Sale 585 – plants
Sale 615 – plants
Sale 616 – plants
Sale 618 – plants
Sale 637 – plants
Sale 656 (annual plant sale raising money to fight diseases)
Sale 660 – plants
Sale 662 – plants
We’re aiming for another update tonight featuring unusual items. Again, the clickable map is here, and the printable list is here!
| 0 COMMENTS