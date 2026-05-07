More notes about getting ready for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026!

This morning, someone who works at a local bank mentioned customers visiting to get change for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. Hadn’t occurred to us before, but it’s another way in which garage/yard/etc. sales evoke a bit of nostalgia – otherwise there’s limited use for cash any more. (Side note, you might have noticed while reading the sale list, some sellers take Venmo, and a few mention PayPal.) Whatever your plan is for shopping/selling, WSCGSD is just a day and a half away – and for those who want to start shopping sooner, remember our list of who’s planning to open Friday. A few more lists – first, a really short one. While several sellers are offering free coffee (food/beverage list later!), we have two coffee businesses with sales (repeat sale sites!): Sale #476 is C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), with multiple sellers offering handmade arts and crafts; Sale #155 is Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), where the courtyard will be full of sellers.

Now, a really long list – dozens of sales where you’ll find plants (among other things, in most cases)!

Sale #3 – Wanderlust Nursery

Sale #10 – owners of Terraplanted

Sale #26 – plants

Sale #38 – plants

Sale #41 – house plants

Sale #57 – plants

Sale #58 – plant starts

Sale #60 – plant starts

Sale #66 – plants

Sale #77 – “big plant sale”

Sale #90 – plants

Sale #109 – plants

Sale #112 – plants

Sale #123 – plants

Sale #157 – benefit for Beyers Bulldog Garden P-Patch

Sale #170 – plants

Sale #214 – plants

Sale #230 – plants

Sale 236 – plants

Sale 242 – plants

Sale 246 – plants

Sale 268 – plants

Sale 269 – plants

Sale 286 – plants

Sale 295 – plants

Sale 301 (landscaping rocks)

Sale 305 – plants

Sale 307 – plants

Sale 323 – plants

Sale 350 – plants

Sale 352 – plants

Sale 373 – plants

Sale 375 – plants

Sale 391 (“huge indoor plant sale”)

Sale 429 – plants

Sale 444 – plants

Sale 466 (“huge backyard plant sale”)

Sale 478 – plants

Sale 495 – plants

Sale 496 – plants

Sale 498 – plants

Sale 500 – plants

Sale 504 – plants

Sale 505 – plants

Sale 507 (dahlia sale)

Sale 510 (Solstice Park P-Patch Plant Sale)

Sale 516 – plants

Sale 517 – plants

Sale 530 – plants

Sale 532 – plants

Sale 535 (“garden sale”)

Sale 547 – plants

Sale 554 – plants

Sale 570 – plants

Sale 572 – plants

Sale 585 – plants

Sale 615 – plants

Sale 616 – plants

Sale 618 – plants

Sale 637 – plants

Sale 656 (annual plant sale raising money to fight diseases)

Sale 660 – plants

Sale 662 – plants

We’re aiming for another update tonight featuring unusual items. Again, the clickable map is here, and the printable list is here!