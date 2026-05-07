Mayor announces another new tiny-home village will go up in District 1

Ahead of a scheduled appearance this afternoon at an event celebrating the 750th tiny home built at Sound Foundations Northwest, Mayor Katie Wilson has announced another new site for some of those tiny homes – a location in South Park. From the announcement:

… (T)he City has executed a lease on a property in South Park which will become the site of a 90-unit Tiny House Village with wraparound services. Because of previous work to eliminate administrative barriers to accelerate shelter development, the site will be able to go through the development process and be open to bring people inside within the next few months. A community meeting will be held for neighbors in the next several weeks.

The announcement does not include the site’s address, so we followed up with mayoral spokesperson Sage Wilson. He replied, “Unfortunately as a term of the lease, we can’t immediately share the specific address. I can say that it should be able to open in the next few months, but can’t really be more precise than that at this point.” We observed that some are not clear about where West Seattle ends and South Park begins – we’ve even seen erroneous references to the future RV/tiny-house site Glassyard Commons as being SP instead of WS – but Wilson said the new village’s site “is firmly in South Park.” With Glassyard Commons (7201 2nd SW), that means two new sanctioned outdoor-shelter sites in City Council District 1, which already has the decade-old Camp Second Chance tiny-home village on Myers Way.