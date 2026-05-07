WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Five more sightings

Lots of coyote sightings, including three just this morning.

The photo above is from Brooke, who reports this sighting in her yard around 11 am:

I heard the birds going nuts, so I went to take a peek. Just a coyote passing on through in broad daylight! I live on the West end of Edmunds/51st Place.

After that report, we got this one from Jonathan nearby, 51st/Hudson, in the 8 am hour:

Was on my daily run this morning and this guy ran right in front of me. Definitely made the day special!

About that same time, a texter saw one running past houses at 36th and Andover, westbound. (They sent video which we’re hoping to be able to add.)

Earlier in the week, we received these reports – first, texted from Gatewood:

5/3/26, approx. 10:30 pm, while dog walking 6700 block of 39th Ave SW near Holly, two coyotes spotted. One moving south on 39th, the other at intersection with Holly. One ran back north on 39th after eye contact to meet the one standing at intersection 39th and Holly- both then fled west Holly on 39th.

And Melissa had this daytime sighting Monday:

Just wanted to share that my husband saw a coyote run into our front yard around 11 am today and chase our cats (they’re safe and inside now). We’re at 37th and Edmunds (right by the Mount). We’ve seen the coyotes in the evenings/night, but this was the first time I’ve heard of them in the neighborhood during the day!

Our standard disclaimer – we have published coyote sightings for 15+ years in the spirit of awareness, not alarm, so we always point to experts’ advice on safe co-existence.