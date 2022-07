10:04 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to the 5600 block of California SW for what the dispatcher has described as someone reported to have been “stabbed in the back with scissors.” Updates to come.

10:14 PM: The SFD response was downsized and then completely closed, indicating no serious injuries.

10:25 PM: Police are still in the area, though (but inside a building and unavailable for questions), and there’s indication a suspect may still be at large.