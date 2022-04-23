WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 24 things to know about today/tonight

(Thursday evening, The Brothers as photographed from Alki by David Hutchinson)

This weekend begins with a long list of events and reminders, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: As noted here on Thursday, SDOT crews plan to work on curb ramps at 16th/Barton, the new crosswalk at 45th/Admiral, and pavement markings at 16th/Findlay and on Marine View Drive and West Marginal Way.

SCHOOL CLEANUP: The Highland Park Elementary PTA invites you: “Join us anytime from 9-noon Saturday for litter pickup, mulch spreading, planting, sweeping, and grounds improvements … We will meet on the blacktop.” Free coffee, doughnuts, and pizza. (1012 SW Trenton)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY DAY: You’re invited to a free, fun event on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), with hot dogs and ice cream, nature tours for kids, and field games. 10 am-1 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK CLEANS UP: 10 am-noon, starting at award-winning Highland Park Corner Store (where you can pick up bags, grabbers, and gloves, 7789 Highland Park Way SW), community cleanup with Highland Park Improvement Club and HPAC.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE FAIR: 10 am-2 pm in the Greenbridge Library lot (9720 8th SW), see EVs or even show yours off – more info in our calendar listing.

STUDENT-LED BEACH CLEANUP: Join a student who’s organized a 10 am cleanup at the beach – info’s in our calendar listing.

JEWELRY SALE: Last day – the entire store at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) is 30 percent off! Open today at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton), 10 am-6 pm.

WSHS BENEFITS: You can dine out and/or shop at Lady Jaye (4523 California SW) today and have part of the proceeds go to West Seattle High School students, and there’s a Parents’ Night Out event tonight too – see our preview for details.

LIVE MORNING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. Full details are in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE BOAT SWAP: Gear up for getting out on the water! 11 am-4 pm at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

MAKERS’ ART MARKET: Noon-5 pm at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), shop myriad local artists!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

EARTH DAY FAIR: 1-3 pm in High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham).

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

TALK WITH SCHOOL BOARD REPS: Our area’s Seattle Public Schools Board rep Leslie Harris and at least one of her colleagues have RSVP’d for the West Seattle school-community meeting we previewed here, 3 pm online. Register here to attend.

MADISON MS PTSA LIVE VIRTUAL AUCTION: A week of online bidding culminates with a live online auction event at 6 pm – info’s in our calendar listing.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

EVENING MUSIC @ C & P COFFEE: Mike Rufo at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, no cover.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Bad With Birds, Oh My Eyes! Greg Warns play Americana and swing pop, doors at 7 pm, music at 8 pm, 21+, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

FREE HOUSE CONCERT: “Free house show (donations appreciated) at Da Cabin with 2 of Seattle’s finest performers: Ian from Among Authors and Sarah from Larsen Gardens.” 7:30 pm. (9724 30th SW)

‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: Second night for Twelfth Night Production’s new musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Get tickets here.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!