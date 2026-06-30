Date set for Alki Elementary School ribboncutting ceremony

(WSB photos, this afternoon)

If you’ve been by Alki Elementary lately (3010 59th SW), you’ve likely noticed the new school looks pretty close to done. Today we learned the date that’s been set for the ribboncutting ceremony, so you can mark your calendar: August 26. Long before then, though, staff will start moving in; according to the latest project newsletter, that begins next Monday (July 6).

Alki Elementary has spent the past three years temporarily housed at the former Schmitz Park Elementary, which will be vacant next year so some maintenance work can be done, the district told us in March.