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Date set for Alki Elementary School ribboncutting ceremony

June 30, 2026 8:15 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

(WSB photos, this afternoon)

If you’ve been by Alki Elementary lately (3010 59th SW), you’ve likely noticed the new school looks pretty close to done. Today we learned the date that’s been set for the ribboncutting ceremony, so you can mark your calendar: August 26. Long before then, though, staff will start moving in; according to the latest project newsletter, that begins next Monday (July 6).

Alki Elementary has spent the past three years temporarily housed at the former Schmitz Park Elementary, which will be vacant next year so some maintenance work can be done, the district told us in March.

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4 Replies to "Date set for Alki Elementary School ribboncutting ceremony"

  • Nothanks July 1, 2026 (12:10 am)
    Reply

    Too bad they built it on a postage stamp

  • Lola July 1, 2026 (12:28 pm)
    Reply

    They should have re-built Schmitz Park School to be the New Alki since they can’t ever sell it or use it for anything but a School. 

  • K July 1, 2026 (2:48 pm)
    Reply

    Preparing for the societal collapse we were warned to expect if the district built a school centered around children and learning rather than cars and parking.  August 26 it is.

  • Lafayette Neighbor July 1, 2026 (2:58 pm)
    Reply

    Should have been Lafayette. 

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