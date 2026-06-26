UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for 6300 block 34th SW apartment fire

8:49 AM: Thanks for the tip. Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to the Stewart Manor apartments at 34th and Morgan. Updates to come.

(Added: Reader photo)

8:52 AM: SFD says the fire is in a fourth-floor unit.

8:58 AM: Morgan is blocked at 34th and police are arriving to help with traffic control.

9:03 AM: The fire’s under control; medic units are being dismissed, which suggests no serious injuries. Firefighters are also working on ventilation to get smoke out of the building.

9:12 AM: Radio traffic also indicates police are investigating the fire.

9:29 AM: It’s out now and SFD confirms no one was hurt.