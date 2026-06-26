West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

56℉

UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for 6300 block 34th SW apartment fire

June 26, 2026 8:49 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

8:49 AM: Thanks for the tip. Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to the Stewart Manor apartments at 34th and Morgan. Updates to come.

(Added: Reader photo)

8:52 AM: SFD says the fire is in a fourth-floor unit.

8:58 AM: Morgan is blocked at 34th and police are arriving to help with traffic control.

9:03 AM: The fire’s under control; medic units are being dismissed, which suggests no serious injuries. Firefighters are also working on ventilation to get smoke out of the building.

9:12 AM: Radio traffic also indicates police are investigating the fire.

9:29 AM: It’s out now and SFD confirms no one was hurt.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Seattle Fire 'full response' for 6300 block 34th SW apartment fire"

  • Roxhill June 26, 2026 (9:02 am)
    Reply

    Live just south of here, sounded like a bomb went off. Checked the SFD map and was surprised at the sound vs. distance. 

    • WSB June 26, 2026 (9:20 am)
      Reply

      I don’t know if the explosion was related to the fire but a couple people reported it to 911.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.