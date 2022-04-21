ROAD WORK: Here’s what’s planned in West Seattle this weekend

With weekend weather looking promising for road work (among other things), SDOT is out with its list of what’s planned. We always include this in the Friday morning traffic watch, but here’s even-earlier warning:

On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be updating curb ramps on 16th Ave SW and SW Barton St in the Highland Park neighborhood. Parking will be limited in these areas during this work. People walking and biking in the area will be detoured to the other sides of the intersection for crossing.

Throughout the weekend, signs and marking crews will be working in several locations.

·Marking a crosswalk on 45th Ave SW and Admiral Way SW

·Pavement marking work and sign installations on 16th Ave SW in the vicinity of SW Findlay St

·Restoring the pavement markings on Marine View Drive SW between SW 104th St and SW 106th St

·Updating the remaining pavement markings and installing reflectors on West Marginal Way SW between 2nd Ave SW and Highland Park Way on Sunday. Time permitting, they will also install reflectors on the lane lines on Highland Park Way between SW Holden St and S Holden St.

·Installing crosswalks and legends on 1st Ave S and Olson Pl S on Sunday