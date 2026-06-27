HAPPENING NOW: Arts in Nature Festival 2026 at Camp Long

Dancer Navya Ramesh was one of today’s first main-stage performers at the Arts in Nature Festival, happening right now at Camp Long (5200 35th SW). But performances are just part of what the festival’s offering all day and into the evening, rain or shine:

Inside Camp Long’s legendary cabins, you’ll find “immersive installations” like the one above in Cabin 8, the “wind phone” from Sonic Switchyard – you can use the “phone” to leave a message for someone you cannot speak to, inspired by a memorial practice from the Fukushima tsunami. Recorded messages are played over speakers in the cabin. Then there’s very short range “Camp Long Radio” in Cabin 9.

And numerous community organizations – from environmental to educational – have reps to chat with you in the meadow:

As we type this, the sun is emerging, so it’s a great day to get out and go to the park; the Arts in Nature Festival, presented by DNDA, is on until 8 pm. See the festival lineups here