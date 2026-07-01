TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: July begins, with Seattle’s second-to-last World Cup match

6:00 AM: Good morning and welcome to a new month! It’s Wednesday, July 1, 2026, with Seattle World Cup match #5 this afternoon.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The weather’s not yet back to full summer mode – partly sunny today, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise was at 5:15 am; sunset will be at 9:10 pm.

SEATTLE WORLD CUP MATCH #5

Belgium vs. Senegal, 1 pm at Lumen Field (“Seattle Stadium”). So starting by mid-morning, this area near the stadium will again be off-limits to motor vehicles:

TRANSIT TODAY

Matchday overview – Here’s the transit rundown courtesy of Metro Matters.

Metro buses – Reroutes in the no-motor-vehicles zone shown above, otherwise, regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Here are the announced changes:

A 2nd boat will be running additional service on Wed, July 1st from 9:30 AM to 6 pm to support the World Cup Match. A boat will be departing from both docks approximately every 20 minutes 2 hours before and after the game.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature is back, per a the SDOT map, so we’ve returned them to the morning lineup:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!