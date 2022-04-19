West Seattle school-community members invited to Saturday meeting

All seven members of the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors have been invited to an online meeting Saturday with members of West Seattle school communities – particularly families and staff. If you are involved with a local school, you’re invited too. Among the organizers is Manuela Slye, co-president of the citywide Seattle Council PTSA, who shared a letter to the School Board saying concerns they want to discuss include:

– Building level budgets and staffing cuts

– Prioritization of socio-emotional supports for students – counselors at all schools at the 1:250 minimum ratio

– Funding for SEL programs

– Disproportionate disciplinary rates in student of color populations

– Drug abuse on school campuses

– Narcan availability and proper training

– Free and appropriate education for students receiving special education services

– COVID-19 safety and student well-being during mask mandate transition

– Improved funding for Teach for America volunteers

– Resources for all SPS schools to have Equity Leadership Teams

– Robust support to ELL and Dual Immersion students

– Transportation eligibility for students in the Denny International dual language pathway to preserve the program

– Internship programs/job and career pathway opportunities for SPS students

– Teacher burnout/turnover

They’re also concerned about a report of possible bell-time changes next year. If you’re interested in attending the meeting at 3 pm Saturday (April 23rd), you can register here.