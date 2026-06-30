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BIZNOTE: Great American Diner and Bar closing – temporarily – in West Seattle (updated Wednesday)

June 30, 2026 5:46 pm
|      34 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Thanks for the tips. Via social media, the Great American Diner and Bar has announced it’s closing its West Seattle Junction location (which has long been listed for lease). Today is the last day, proprietor Glen Quadros tells WSB, while adding that the closure is temporary, in a way. First, here’s the announcement:

Dear West Seattle

There are moments in life that are difficult to put into words, and this is one of them.

After nearly nine unforgettable years, the time has come for us to say goodbye to our home on California Avenue.

When we first opened the doors to Great American Diner & Bar, we simply hoped to build a place where everyone would feel welcome—a place where good food, warm service, and genuine hospitality could make someone’s day just a little brighter. We never imagined just how much this community would give back to us.

West Seattle, you became family.

You celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, new jobs, first dates, and countless everyday moments with us. Some of you came every morning for coffee. Some joined us every Friday for happy hour. Many of you walked through our doors as customers and left as friends.

When the pandemic turned all of our lives upside down, you reminded us what community truly means. During those uncertain months, we kept our lights on and our kitchen going because we believed our neighbors deserved a familiar place they could count on. Whether it was sunshine, pouring rain, or even the rare Seattle snow, we were here—and you were there for us too. Every takeout order, every encouraging message, every familiar face helped keep us going. We will never forget that. …

When we first reported on the 4752 California SW plan in May 2017, Great American was the sixth restaurant/bar to try their luck in that space in 10 years; the one it followed, Shelby’s Ice Cream and Bistro, lasted less than six months. But Great American almost outlasted all those predecessors put together. It was particularly memorable for being open to serve customers on holiday – the lists we have assembled for many years showing which West Seattle restaurants were open on Thanksgiving and/or Christmas invariably included the diner.

However, the proprietor tells us, this isn’t a permanent farewell to West Seattle: “We will be opening in the very near future somewhere close by to continue the Wonderful tradition of the Great American Diner.” Glen also notes that he and his family operate Skillet & Vine Bistro (2800 East Madison).

ADDED WEDNESDAY: Here’s the sign now on the diner’s door:

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34 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Great American Diner and Bar closing - temporarily - in West Seattle (updated Wednesday)"

  • Bummer June 30, 2026 (5:56 pm)
    Reply

    Disappointing. The rent the building owners in the junction charge is killing these local businesses. Only a matter of time before we have an Applebees or something in that space.

    • WS Native July 1, 2026 (8:41 am)
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      If you are going to call out the rent you need to also mention the minimum wage increases. That is what is really hurting restaurants.

      • James July 1, 2026 (11:56 am)
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        If only the employees were willing to work for free, unable to pay rent and and just quietly live in tents in our parks, or under the overpasses..

        • WS native July 1, 2026 (4:10 pm)
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          I am sure in fantasyland every waiter deserves $25/hour + tips but that’s not how reality works. More restaurants will simply go out of business and here’s the reason – you can keep pushing min wage higher and higher, even up to $30/hr, but all you are doing is creating a more expensive environment + devaluing the dollar + you are forcing restaurants to either raise prices to an unsustainable level, fire half their staff, or close up shop. It’s called Economics 101. It’s basic stuff. I am not sure why you refer to people living in tents or underpasses – that is not relevant here. Simply open up a textbook and do some research into how a P&L statement and balance sheet works for a small business. It’s not hard to understand. However, if you have never started, built or run a small business then you probably have no idea how it works which is understandable.

          • Lagartija Nick July 1, 2026 (5:36 pm)

            @WS native, the story specifically mentions a lease and doesn’t say a word about wages. And your take away is that it must be wages and not high rent? If your premise were true, every restaurant in Seattle would be closing.

      • Are you for real July 1, 2026 (1:06 pm)
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        Those greedy minimum wagers must be so smug in their dingy apartments, with rent split between 3 people to barely cover the expenses. Sitting there like kings. I’m sure they’re the problem.

        • Gwanobana July 1, 2026 (3:54 pm)
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          Nobody is forcing them to work a minimum wage job. Just how it is, cities are expensive. 

  • JW June 30, 2026 (6:00 pm)
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    Best wishes to you and your staff . We are going to miss you but look forward to seeing you in West Seattle again ! Jackie W

  • North Admiral Neighbor June 30, 2026 (6:00 pm)
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    Happy to hear that he’ll be finding a new space, fingers crossed for North Admiral to be the winner but GAD is worth the drive to anywhere in West Seattle

    • Lauren June 30, 2026 (7:17 pm)
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      I hate that you’re probably right.

      • Lauren June 30, 2026 (7:54 pm)
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        Dang it, this was in reference to the Applebee’s comment. 

  • Admiral Nelson June 30, 2026 (6:06 pm)
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    First BeBop Waffle Shop and now this! I sincerely hope they move into the Admiral area… We met the owner at their Issaquah location and he was super nice to our kids. They loved going to the California Ave location!

  • Quinlyn June 30, 2026 (6:27 pm)
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    Oh no! We love the Great American Diner, glad to hear they are relocating and not closing.

  • HD June 30, 2026 (6:54 pm)
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    Bummer, that was my go to for a good,satisfying late Sunday morning breakfast. :(

  • Dave June 30, 2026 (7:37 pm)
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    No way… We love the Great American Diner and Glen who is such a wonderful person. We have so many good memories there and so sad to see you go from this location. Hope to see you soon close by. 

  • B&Co June 30, 2026 (9:17 pm)
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    A tragedy, their breakfasts were a delicious Sunday-morning routine for us. Perhaps the BeBop Waffle, busy corner location might work for Great American’s next chapter.

  • Grateful customer June 30, 2026 (9:28 pm)
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    I appreciated that Great American Diner was open on the holidays. Several years ago, a planned trip was unexpectedly cancelled due to weather delays at SeaTac, and our holiday dinner was at Great American Diner. 

  • Kathy June 30, 2026 (11:04 pm)
    Reply

    It’s a great place with lots of space for groups and dinner meetings. You will be missed. I am always on the lookout for places that serve chili and theirs was good. Who else in West Seattle has chili as a standard menu item?

    • 98126 July 1, 2026 (10:17 am)
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      Westy on 35th has chili on their menu! FYI in case you’re looking for a place to go. 

  • sbre June 30, 2026 (11:37 pm)
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    Ray, and Morgan, I’m going to truly miss your friendship & fun banter and always bringing me a glass of water w/o and making sure that my hash browns were crispy. So bummed that we didn’t have a chance to say ‘Goodbye’.I’ll miss you both while hoping that our paths cross again soon!

  • Howard July 1, 2026 (1:20 am)
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    Not enough tribute has been paid to Godfathers Pizza. This spot will remain cursed until the proper offering is made!

  • Wendell July 1, 2026 (6:13 am)
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    Wishing all the best to the GAD and their crew, and I’m sad to see them (and great breakfasts go). Prices were reasonable across the board, and they didn’t gouge $9 or more for a pint of decent beer.

  • anonyme July 1, 2026 (6:21 am)
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    Time for Lee’s Asian to come home…

  • MahJong group July 1, 2026 (7:36 am)
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    We loved playing mah jongg in the back room. Hesper and Morgan were so nice to us and were great wait staff. The owner was kind enough to allow us to leave our tables there. We met for their yummy breakfasts, the steel cut oatmeal was THE BEST! Then we played mah jongg. We hope their new place has room for us. The owners of that building need to get their heads out of their youknow what and make their rent reasonable to keep beloved tenants.

    • Steve July 1, 2026 (12:33 pm)
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      Shout out to Hesper! We have loved her ever since the old Alki Café days… Best wishes to her and all the staff!

  • Nachobeaver July 1, 2026 (8:25 am)
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    Didn’t they just purchase the pancake chef in SeaTac??

    • Cindi July 1, 2026 (11:43 am)
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      That’s what I had heard as well.  Waitress at Pancake Chef said “the father” was running the place after the original owner retired.  The WS Radio Club will miss having their monthly social breakfast at GAD, hope they are able to open their new place in WS soon!

  • Little One July 1, 2026 (8:54 am)
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    Have only been to or did takeout from GAD several times over the years, but have always been pleasantly surprised by the lovely and welcoming staff and environment. My last time there, the vibe was so warm and it reminded me of “Cheers”. That said, the building condition seems very poor and I hope the property owner does a serious renovation. Peeling paint outside, people always on the roof, and it looked like there was some really neglected plumping in the ceiling. Please fix that…it’s hard enough for restaurant and shop businesses to make it. The community wants to have and support local places.

  • DRW July 1, 2026 (8:55 am)
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    My Dad loved having breakfast @TGAD! Hope to see reopening in West Seattle soon!

  • Noah's Dad July 1, 2026 (9:03 am)
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    Oh man, this one stings. Glen and staff have been nothing but amazing over the years. Such a wonderful group of people that always made us feel welcome. Wherever the new GAD turns up, we’ll be there. Thank you, Glen, and everyone else that’s worked here over the years. We hope to see you all soon! 

  • MKN July 1, 2026 (10:40 am)
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    What?  Our group was planning on having our annual West Seattle Street Fair lunch there.  We all separately loved to eat there, so it was a great choice for when we all get together.  You will be missed this year, but we will seek you out in the future.

  • rose July 1, 2026 (2:29 pm)
    Reply

    I am so sorry to hear this. I loved going there and it really did feel like family. Always a warm greeting from the staff and the patrons. A big hole will be left.

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