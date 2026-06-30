BIZNOTE: Great American Diner and Bar closing – temporarily – in West Seattle (updated Wednesday)

Thanks for the tips. Via social media, the Great American Diner and Bar has announced it’s closing its West Seattle Junction location (which has long been listed for lease). Today is the last day, proprietor Glen Quadros tells WSB, while adding that the closure is temporary, in a way. First, here’s the announcement:

Dear West Seattle There are moments in life that are difficult to put into words, and this is one of them. After nearly nine unforgettable years, the time has come for us to say goodbye to our home on California Avenue. When we first opened the doors to Great American Diner & Bar, we simply hoped to build a place where everyone would feel welcome—a place where good food, warm service, and genuine hospitality could make someone’s day just a little brighter. We never imagined just how much this community would give back to us. West Seattle, you became family. You celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, new jobs, first dates, and countless everyday moments with us. Some of you came every morning for coffee. Some joined us every Friday for happy hour. Many of you walked through our doors as customers and left as friends. When the pandemic turned all of our lives upside down, you reminded us what community truly means. During those uncertain months, we kept our lights on and our kitchen going because we believed our neighbors deserved a familiar place they could count on. Whether it was sunshine, pouring rain, or even the rare Seattle snow, we were here—and you were there for us too. Every takeout order, every encouraging message, every familiar face helped keep us going. We will never forget that. …

When we first reported on the 4752 California SW plan in May 2017, Great American was the sixth restaurant/bar to try their luck in that space in 10 years; the one it followed, Shelby’s Ice Cream and Bistro, lasted less than six months. But Great American almost outlasted all those predecessors put together. It was particularly memorable for being open to serve customers on holiday – the lists we have assembled for many years showing which West Seattle restaurants were open on Thanksgiving and/or Christmas invariably included the diner.

However, the proprietor tells us, this isn’t a permanent farewell to West Seattle: “We will be opening in the very near future somewhere close by to continue the Wonderful tradition of the Great American Diner.” Glen also notes that he and his family operate Skillet & Vine Bistro (2800 East Madison).

ADDED WEDNESDAY: Here’s the sign now on the diner’s door: