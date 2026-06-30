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CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Hearings for the men arrested in West Seattle, charged with trying to pay teens for sex

June 30, 2026 11:08 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Arraignment hearings are now in the books for all five of the men arrested in West Seattle – though none of them live here – for allegedly arranging to pay for sex with what they thought would be underage girls. We reported a week and a half ago on the charges filed after the undercover online police operation. Four of the men were arraigned last week; a fifth waived his right to a speedy arraignment and appeared before a judge today. All five pleaded not guilty to the two felony charges filed against each, Communication With a Minor For Immoral Purposes and Attempted Commercial Sexual Abuse Of A Minor. According to the minutes filed online, all the hearings were brief, from two minutes to eight minutes long. We did learn from the arraignment documents that all five were out on bail – and the amounts varied: Bail for 30-year-old Chien-Cheng Wang of North Seattle was set at $5,000; for 32-year-old Curt R. Naraval of Spanaway, $20,000; for 45-year-old Inderjeet S. Nehal of Everett (the last to be arraigned), 21-year-old Jordan M. Kaapana-Ross of Kent, and 27-year-old Manuel C. Leggett of Burlington, bail was set at $75,000 each. All five were arrested at separate times over the course of two days at or near the West Seattle Junction Bank of America parking lot, the location suggested by the undercover detective, offering various explanations such as that was near the “girl’s” home or where the “girl” was staying with a relative. All five defendants remain out on bail and have their next hearings scheduled later in the summer.

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5 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Hearings for the men arrested in West Seattle, charged with trying to pay teens for sex"

  • WesternAlumn2020 July 1, 2026 (9:08 am)
    Reply

    There should be a standard, minimum bail amount for this kind of stuff. $1M bail? Seems way to low of a bail for such a serious crime. Especially given that they ALL posted bail.

    • Derp July 1, 2026 (11:08 am)
      Reply

      My son was killed 2 years ago.  The guy sits in jail on a $1 million bail. That is appropriate. You are out of touch

    • K July 1, 2026 (12:06 pm)
      Reply

      Bail isn’t a punishment, it’s a cash surety to make sure the defendant shows up for court.  If the person is believed to be an ongoing threat to the community, there is a process by which the courts can have them held until trial.  But that is separate from bail.  Increasing bail based on the crime just makes it so rich people have fewer consequences than poor people do for the same crimes.

      To reiterate, I am not arguing that these crimes are not serious or that the defendants are not dangerous predators.  I am arguing that changing bail is not the best way to address the issue.

      • WSRob July 1, 2026 (3:13 pm)
        Reply

        Increasing bail based on the crime just makes it so rich people have fewer consequences than poor people do for the same crimes.” This might be the dumbest thing I’ve read in weeks. 

  • Seattlite July 1, 2026 (12:07 pm)
    Reply

    Predators…That is what these men are and should be behind bars not on bail.

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