CONGRATULATIONS! Circa, Highland Park Corner Store, Neighborhood House, Keith Hughes honored with Westside Awards

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of this year’s Westside Awards, chosen from nominations sent by community members:

(WSCC photos from visits to notify recipients)

Westside Business of the Year: Circa

Westside Emerging Business of the Year: Highland Park Corner Store

Westside Not for Profit of the Year: Neighborhood House

Westsider of the Year: Keith Hughes

If you don’t know them already:

*Circa is a longtime Admiral District restaurant

*Highland Park Corner Store opened last year in a refurbished former mini-mart

*Neighborhood House is a regional nonprofit with a major services hub in High Point

*Keith Hughes is commander of American Legion Post 160 and hosts a severe-weather shelter there, among other community-leadership work

All will be honored at the West Seattle Chamber’s breakfast event at 7:30 am Tuesday, May 10th, at Brockey Center on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. Tickets are available at the early-bird rate through next Friday (April 29th) – go here. Past winners (including WSB in 2010) are listed here.