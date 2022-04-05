DINE OUT, HELP SCHOOLS: 2 more West Seattle events ahead

Generous local restaurants are teaming up with local schools for dine-out events. Here are two more we’ve received word of:

WHITE CENTER CO-OP PRESCHOOL @ WESTWOOD MOD: 10:30 am-10 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, April 6th) you can support White Center Co-op Preschool by dining at MOD Pizza in Westwood Village:

You can participate in this fundraiser by:

Takeout

Delivery

Pickup MOD Pizza will accept your order online or at the Westwood Village restaurant:

Restaurant Website – Use code: MODF4677 Storefront Walk-in – Visit the location at 2800 SW Barton St. Mention that you are with White Center Cooperative Preschool before placing your order. (No 3rd-party orders, please)

WSHS JUNIOR ASB @ LADY JAYE – PLUS PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: The junior class of West Seattle High School is offering this two-part fundraiser:

Come support the students of WSHS on Saturday, April 23rd, at Lady Jaye! A percentage of the profits from the butcher shop and from the restaurant will be going to the WSHS ASB. The butcher shop opens at 10 am and the restaurant opens at 4 pm, and any purchases made at any time during the day or evening on the 23rd will be counted toward the fundraiser. Make reservations here: bit.ly/38b6cC0 and order takeout here: bit.ly/3wU7D1Z! Optional: Parents, drop your (potty-trained, ages 4 -11) kids off at the parents’ night out from 5:30 – 10:30. Pizza, games, crafts, and a movie will be provided.

Here’s the flyer with details on the “parents’ night out” – including how to sign up.