Parenting advice, community involvement, running safety, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Today’s sunrise colors, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here are highlights of what’s happening in the hours ahead:

LAST CHANCE TO DONATE: The Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor)/Mode Music and Performing Arts winter drive to collect food, clothing, and more concludes today. Drop off donations at the front desk, 3805 Delridge Way SW.

STATE PANDEMIC BRIEFING: 10 am, state health officials brief news media on the pandemic response. You can watch the livestream by going here.

VACCINATIONS FOR STUDENTS: 4-6 pm one-day walk-in clinic at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon), as previewed here. All Seattle Public Schools students are welcome.

NEW COVID-TESTING SITE: Also at Denny, with info in the same preview, a new 4-8 pm weekday walk-in testing site – for all SPS students, families, and staff – is now open.

PREVENT RUNNING INJURIES: 6:15 pm, free clinic at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘PARENTING IN A PANDEMIC’: 7 pm online, parenting educator Jen Giomi‘s presentation to the West Seattle High School PTSA is open to all. Our preview has info on how to attend.

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online, MoCA’s quarterly community meeting has a variety of matters on the agenda – see it, and get connection information, in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK IMPROVEMENT CLUB: 7 pm online, it’s the third “town hall” to brainstorm HPIC’s post-fire rebuilding plan. You’re welcome even if you missed the first two – HPIC is welcoming community guidance on how its repaired/rebuilt HQ can best be of service. Here’s how to attend.

