‘Parenting in a Pandemic’: Open invitation to online presentation Wednesday

Two years into the pandemic, this remains a tough time in many ways. That includes people trying to help their kids cope with the ongoing challenges. That’s why the West Seattle High School PTSA is inviting you to an online presentation at 7 pm this Wednesday – you do NOT have to be a WSHS PTSA member or even a WSHS parent/guardian to attend:

WSHS PTSA Presents: “Parenting in a Pandemic: Reestablishing Parenting Foundations”

January 19th, 7-8:30 pm via Zoom with Sound Discipline facilitator, Jen Giomi The pandemic has shaken our foundations and we know our kids are struggling. As we continue to navigate this pandemic and discover the myriad of effects on our lives and our children, it might be time to re-establish those parenting foundations. Join Jen Giomi, Sound Discipline facilitator and WSHS parent, for a science based approach to guiding emotional-regulation and connection, using communication tools to de-escalate conflict, and foster cooperation in your home. It will be an interactive evening to learn and/or renew tools for kind and firm parenting.

You can get the link for attending by going here.