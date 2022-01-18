CORONAVIRUS: Denny IMS hosting one-day vaccination clinic, ongoing afterschool testing

A two-part announcement from Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon):

VACCINATION CLINIC TOMORROW: 4-6 pm Wednesday (January 19th), Seattle Public Schools students who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations can get them at a one-day walk-in clinic at Denny. Here’s the flyer.

AFTERSCHOOL TESTING: Starting tomorrow, an afterschool testing site will be set up weekdays at Denny, 4-8 pm, open to all SPS students, families, and staff. This too is walk-in, but you can register in advance here (or use the QR code on the flyer).