YOU CAN HELP: Donate clothing, food, more during Mode Music & Performing Arts/Mode Music Studios winter drive

Help your neighbors stay warm and fed. Mode Music and Performing Arts is teaming up with Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) for a winter donation drive. Here’s the announcement:

Drop off your donations at the front desk of Mode Music Studios at 3805 Delridge Way SW until January 19th. All proceeds and donations requested below will go to the White Center Food Bank and Mary’s Place. Help us keep our community warm this winter by donating warm clothing, nonperishables, and toiletries!

The White Center Food Bank is taking:

Soup (pop-top), Canned Meat (pop-top), Rice Noodles, Spices, Peanut Butter, Canned Fruit (pop-top), Boxed Baking Mixes, Coffee, Non-Dairy Salad Dressing, Flour, Broth, Condiments, Sugar, Rice, Soy Sauce, Brown Sugar, Oats, Tamari Sauce, Oil, Spaghetti, and Ponzu Sauce

Canned goods are accepted within 18 months of the expiration date

Boxed cereals and pastas within 6 months

Drinks within 3 months

Dry Beans and Grains within 2 years

Mary’s Place is taking:

Winter Drive Items:

Winter Coats, Raincoats, Jackets, Sweatshirts, Hoodies, Fleece, Warm pajamas, Hats, Scarves, Gloves/Mittens, Blankets, and Hand Warmers

Toiletries:

Shampoo/Conditioner, Toothpaste/Toothbrushes/Mouthwash, Deodorant, Feminine Hygiene products, body wash/body lotion, lip balm, brushes/combs, pain relievers, makeup, nail care

Diapers and Wipes with larger sizes needed (5, 6), and pull-ups (size 4t and 5t).

Clothing (new and like new):

All clothing for women, men, children and infants, bras and underwear, twin-sized blankets and sheets, towels of all sizes