WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Turkey giveaways, bike ride, bazaar, music, more…

(Lenticular clouds over the Olympics, photographed Thursday by Mark Dale)

Welcome to the pre-Thanksgiving weekend! Here’s what you should know about today/tonight:

TRAFFIC ALERT: SDOT Urban Forestry crews planned to be out starting early this morning, and continuing until 1 pm or so, doing tree maintenance along the 6000 block of West Marginal Way (north of SW Front), which will close the outside southbound lane of WMW.

Here’s the event lineup for today/tonight:

VACCINATIONS FOR KIDS: Three local clinics for today had appointments available for kids 5 to 11 – check if you’re looking to get yours vaccinated: Louisa Boren STEM K-8 regional clinic (for SPS students); Neighborhood House High Point city clinic; Neighborhood House pop-up this evening.

TURKEYS AND GROCERIES, #1: 9 am until they run out, Eastridge Church is handing out hundreds of free turkeys and bags of groceries – drive-up/ride-up again this year, approaching 39th/Oregon via northbound 39th. No early arrivals, they request.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Shop local and handmade! Your next chance is today’s bazaar, 9 am-4 pm, at the Alki Masonic Hall in The Junction (40th/Edmunds).

BIKE RIDE: Join West Seattle Bike Connections‘ annual Ride in the Rain social ride – details here. Meet by 9:30 am at Delridge Community Center (Delridge/Genesee).

TURKEYS AND GROCERIES, #2: 10 am-2 pm (or as long as supplies last), the West Seattle Food Bank is distributing turkeys/groceries in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – approach via northbound 16th.

WAGYU SMASH BURGERS:,,, The periodic special offering at Lady Jaye (4523 California SW), 11 am until they run out – details in our calendar listing.

WARM CLOTHING DRIVE: Continuing through Sunday, noon-3 pm each day, Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) invites you to donate warm clothing to help the families at Mary’s Place.

CAKE POP-UP: Lovely and Dapper Desserts will be at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) 3-6 pm with some of their famous cakes.

OPEN MIC: All ages, 6-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way).

THE NICK MARDON TRIO: Performing at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm doors, 8 pm music.

SMASH BENEFIT: Not in West Seattle, but benefiting a fund that helps West Seattle musicians, so we were asked to list it – check out the all-star lineup, 7:30 pm at the Moore downtown (1932 2nd Ave.).

Anything else for today? Let us know – thank you!