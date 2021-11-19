VACCINATIONS: City’s West Seattle clinic gets mayoral visit; plus, another Saturday pop-up for 5-to-11-year-olds

Two notes about local COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

(WSB photo, this afternoon)

ANOTHER MAYORAL VISIT: Less than a month after visiting Neighborhood House High Point to announce a vaccination clinic would open there, Mayor Jenny Durkan returned today to tout its success. While the visit was announced before the news that the feds are authorizing boosters for all adults, Durkan took the occasion to hail that too. The High Point clinic is operated Fridays and Saturdays (here’s the appointment link), with Pliable as the provider – those are Pliable’s founders Nicole Warner and Tara Biller, both West Seattleites, above with the mayor. We asked them if they’re planning to add days of operation now that so many people are eligible for boosters; they said that’s up to the city and they hadn’t heard of anything yet. (P.S. The mayor had another unrelated West Seattle stop after that – that story later- and if you missed our coverage of her education-themed visit yesterday, that story’s here)

SATURDAY EVENING POP-UP KID CLINIC: Also at Neighborhood House High Point, but operated separately, a pop-up clinic is planned 5 pm-6:30 pm Saturday for 5-to-11-year-olds, with a second-dose follow-up clinic in three weeks. Here’s the announcement from Public Health Seattle-King County:

West Seattle COVID-19 Pop-Up Clinic

PEDIATRICS ONLY

Ages 5 to <12 years old only Pediatric Pfizer available for this clinic FDA Pediatric Pfizer (5 to <12) Fact Sheet Neighborhood House High Point

6400 Sylvan Way SW DOSE 1

Saturday November 20th

5 PM-630 PM SIGN UP HERE FOR DOSE 1: prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/4012174969 DOSE 2

Saturday, December 11th

5 PM-630 PM AND…SIGN UP HERE for DOSE 2: https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/7946704129

Again, the clinic for kids tomorrow night is separate from the daytime city-run clinic, so be sure to use the unique link above if you’re interested in that one.