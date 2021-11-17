VACCINATIONS: Appointments available at Saturday clinic for 5-to-11-year-old Seattle Public Schools students

If you’re still looking for COVID-19 vaccination availability for your 5-to-11-year-old(s), appointments remain for the next Seattle Public Schools regional clinic in West Seattle, 9 am-3 pm Saturday (November 20th) at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW). It’s open to all SPS students in that age range, and an update sent to school health-care providers today says “many appointments (are) available and walk-ins are OK too” – the clinic has capacity for about 800 vaccinations to be administered that day. You can make an appointment by going here. Districtwide, today’s message to providers says, 28 total clinics – regional and individual scholols – have vaccinated 4,330 students.