West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

42℉

VACCINATIONS: Extra appointments available for 5-to-11-year-olds at city’s West Seattle clinic this Friday, Saturday, too.

November 18, 2021 6:58 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | High Point | West Seattle news

We reported yesterday on extra appointment availabilities at this Saturday’s Madison Middle School clinic for local Seattle Public Schools students ages 5 to 11 whose parents want them vaccinated against COVID-19. Tonight, we just got word from the city that extra appointments are available for all children in that range this Friday and Saturday (November 19-20) at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW). Go here to make an appointment. Side note, Mayor Durkan is expected to visit the clinic tomorrow afternoon to commemorate its success – more than 4,000 doses administered to children and adults since opening October 29th, though it’s open just two days a week.

Share This

No Replies to "VACCINATIONS: Extra appointments available for 5-to-11-year-olds at city's West Seattle clinic this Friday, Saturday, too."

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.