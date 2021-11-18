VACCINATIONS: Extra appointments available for 5-to-11-year-olds at city’s West Seattle clinic this Friday, Saturday, too.

We reported yesterday on extra appointment availabilities at this Saturday’s Madison Middle School clinic for local Seattle Public Schools students ages 5 to 11 whose parents want them vaccinated against COVID-19. Tonight, we just got word from the city that extra appointments are available for all children in that range this Friday and Saturday (November 19-20) at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW). Go here to make an appointment. Side note, Mayor Durkan is expected to visit the clinic tomorrow afternoon to commemorate its success – more than 4,000 doses administered to children and adults since opening October 29th, though it’s open just two days a week.