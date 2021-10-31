PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #17, 10/31/2021

Sunday night brings our weekly update on local pandemic stats and news.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (through Friday – they’re not updated on weekends):

*164,219 cases – 2,813 more than a week ago (5,862 total in West Seattle, up 93)

*8,427 hospitalizations – 83 more than a week ago (248 total from West Seattle, up 3)

*2,007 people have died – 37 more than a week ago (74 total in West Seattle, up 1)

VACCINATION RATE

82.9% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .5% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 84.5%

98116 – 88.4%

98126 – 80.2%

98136 – 89.9%

98146 – 80.3%

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here)

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

New vaccination location – Friday and Saturday were the first days of operation for the city’s new West Seattle vaccination site, at Neighborhood House High Point. We had first word of the location on Monday and covered the briefing there on Tuesday. They’re accepting walk-ins as well as offering appointments.

Vaccine for kids under 12 – Vaccinations for ages 5-11 might be authorized as soon as this week. The new West Seattle hub’s operators say they’ll be ready to offer them as soon as they’re approved.

Outbreaks in schools – The state issued a new report this week. State health official Lacy Fehrenbach is quoted in the announcement as saying, ““While we never want to see an outbreak occur in a school setting, the relatively small size of outbreaks is an indication that schools are working very hard to respond when there are cases among students, teachers, and staff.”

Vaccination verification – Tomorrow marks 1 week since King County’s vaccination-verification rule took effect for.a variety of venues, as explained here. No

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service in the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating, as is a Curative location at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury). In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.