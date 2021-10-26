FOLLOWUP: West Seattle-based Pliable gearing up to run city’s new vaccination hub in High Point – and looking to add vaccinators

(WSB photos/video)

Nicole Warner and Tara Biller are the West Seattle nurse practitioners who started the mobile health-care service Pliable as a pandemic ‘pivot” in their careers. And now their company is on board as the vaccination providers for the city’s new clinic at Neighborhood House High Point Center (6400 Sylvan Way SW). We first reported on Monday that the city had chosen this location for the West Seattle clinic it’s been promising for a month, and today Mayor Jenny Durkan led a media briefing there. Here’s our video:

The mayor was joined by City Councilmember Lisa Herbold and Neighborhood House executive director Janice Deguchi, as well as by the Pliable co-founders. Here are the basics: The clinic will be open 11 am-7 pm Fridays and 8:30 am-4:30 pm Saturdays for starters, beginning this week (but skipping some dates such as the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving). They have capacity up to 800 vaccinations a day – you can make an appointment if you want a guaranteed time, but they will accept walk-ups too. They’ll have all three vaccines, with separate rooms in Neighborhood House (this is indoors) for each one – first shots, second shots, or boosters – what you get is what you request. (Yes, they’ll do mix-match boosters if that’s what you request.) If you want to make an appointment, you can do it through the city website.

They’re also prepared to scale up once vaccinations are approved for younger kids – they’ll have a separate pediatric area at the clinic. Warner noted that if you’ve been to one of their pop-ups, you know they try to make it a “fun” atmosphere. They say they’re excited to help “fill in the gaps” in the local vaccination-access system.

Pliable also tells us they’re adding to the team of vaccinators – “We are looking for medical professionals (retired medical professionals are also great) to help vaccinate.” This is paid-hourly work (if someone would rather do it on a volunteer basis, they’re open to that). Here’s the flyer; the link to sign up for shifts is here.