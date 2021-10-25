CORONAVIRUS: City chooses location for West Seattle vaccination hub

One month after the city announced it would open a new West Seattle COVID-19 vaccination hub – 4 1/2 months after closing the previous one – the location has finally been made public. During this morning’s City Council briefing meeting, a weekly chance for councilmembers to present quick updates, West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold said the location would be Neighborhood House, which has a center at 6400 Sylvan Way SW in High Point. She said the official announcement is planned tomorrow (Tuesday, October 26). The city’s announcement last month said West Seattle would be one of three new vaccination hubs to help with the increased volume following booster recommendations. So far it’s opened one downtown but the West Seattle and South Seattle plans had remained undisclosed.