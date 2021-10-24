PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #16, 10/24/2021

Every week on Sunday night, we update local pandemic stats and recqp ihe week’s news.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (through Friday – they’re not updated on weekends):

*161,406 cases – 2,813 more than a week ago (5,769 total in West Seattle, up 84)

*8,344 hospitalizations – 95 more than a week ago (245 total from West Seattle, up 3)

*1,970 people have died – 28 more than a week ago (73 total in West Seattle, unchanged)

VACCINATION RATE

82.4% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .5% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 84.2%

98116 – 88%

98126 – 79.9%

98136 – 89.7%

98146 – 79.9%

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here)

VACCINATION VERIFICATION

Tomorrow’s the day the new King County requirements take effect for:

*Restaurants/bars (if you’re dining/drinking indoors)

*Indoor recreational events or establishments (that includes many Seattle Parks facilities/programs)

*Outdoor events with 500 people or more

Details, and how to show your vaccination status (or a negative test result), are here.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that. Otherwise, for everybody waiting for the city to announce its promised West Seattle vaccination hub – no word yet; the last update was that they hoped to have it in operation by “early November.”

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service in the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

Boosters – After this update from the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, they’re now recommended in our state for all J&J recipients and certain Moderna recipients, plus the previously recommended Pfizer recipients. See the newest details here.

Grants – This week, the city announced a new round of small-business-stabilization grants.