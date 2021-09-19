WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes for today/tonight

(WSB photo – clouds seen from Don Armeni at midday Saturday)

ROAD WORK ALERTS: Weather permitting, SDOT plans more West Marginal Way work today, both the Duwamish Longhouse interim signal/crossing and the Highland Park Way intersection.

ORCA HALF, DAY 2: Starting at 7:30 am, about 350 runners will leave this half-marathon‘s starting line in Lincoln Park in waves, headed for Don Armeni Boat Ramp. No road/lane closures. This is the second of two days for the Orca Half; here’s our coverage of the first.

CHURCHES: Many continue streaming, along with in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

COVID & FLU SHOT CLINIC: 10 am-3 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), as previewed here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

DONATION DRIVE: 11 am-3 pm outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds):

Alki United Church of Christ (Alki UCC) has joined St. Vincent de Paul and the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) to support 13 Nicaraguan families resettling in White Center as recent immigrés to the United States. We welcome them to our larger community and hope to be instrumental in helping them thrive in their new homes. Children’s school clothing donations are critically needed. We call on our generous neighbors to look through closets and bring clean, new-or-gently used children’s clothing to the drive, outside the church’s main entrance. As always, we welcome non-perishable food and hygiene items to be distributed through the White Center Food Bank. Suggestions include: aseptic and nut milks, cereal, peanut butter, tuna fish, pasta and sauces, canned soup, chili, and beans (poptop preferred). Donations of Men’s Casual/Work Clothes are also needed, as well as NEW socks — the clothing item most requested by our neighbors experiencing homelessness.

MAKERS’ ART MARKET: Browse artist/crafters’ creations at Alki Beach, noon-6 pm.

PUNK ROCK FLEA MARKET, DAY 2: Rain or shine, a lot full of vendors offers an “underground shopping experience” outdoors noon-5 pm in White Center, $1 admission. Here are some scenes from Day 1. (9834 17th SW)

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – info in our calendar listing

CLASSIC NOVELS & MOVIES BOOK CLUB: Meeting at 3 pm outdoors at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) to discuss Langston Hughes‘s “Not Without Laughter.”

ROO AND THE FEW: Live music at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

NIGHT OF A THOUSAND STARS: 6:30 pm show at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) to benefit LGBTQ youth. $15 at the door

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

