VIDEO: Running along West Seattle shore in 2021 Orca Half, day 1

Just before the thunderstorms arrived, the first of two days for this year’s Orca Half half-marathon in West Seattle wrapped up. The early-morning rain had stopped by the time runners got going early this morning, leaving in waves from the starting line at Lincoln Park.

At mid-morning, sunbreaks greeted finishers at the west end of Don Armeni Boat Ramp.

Organizers expected about 600 runners today – and 350 tomorrow. Some traveled a long way to run along the scenic West Seattle shore – while at the finish line, we heard names called out with hometowns including Moses Lake and Lacey. (Some from even further away – the oldest finisher today was 73-year-old Ann Fowbie from Grove City, Ohio!)

Full results are here; Rachel Brown was first to finish, in 1:21:28. The first Orca Half was in 2016.