VACCINATION: Flu, COVID shots available at local school clinics starting this weekend

Just got word of this:

Seattle Public Schools is offering 20 fall community Flu vaccine clinics (through Seattle Visiting Nurse Association) and 6 Moderna/Pfizer COVID vaccine clinics (through Safeway Albertsons) from September 18-October 21. All community members are welcome to sign up. Insurance information is required for flu shots (most insurance accepted). COVID vaccinations are free for ages 12 and up.

LOCAL CLINICS:

Madison Middle School – 3429 45th Ave SW

Sunday, September 19, 2021 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 5950 Delridge Way SW

Sunday, September 26, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Chief Sealth International High School – 2600 SW Thistle St,

Saturday, October 2, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. & COVID-19 vaccines 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Go here to make an appointment.