While you can’t drive on the block of 17th SW immediately north of Roxbury this afternoon, you can admire cars on display at the first-ever Low Rider Block Party.

Along with the cars, there’s an abundance of art – some being made, some being sold:

Performances too! The mini-festival continues until 6 pm (and has a vaccination booth on the south end of the block until 5). The Low Rider Block Party was organized by nearby Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, with support from the city.