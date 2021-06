Two incidents to briefly note:

CRASH: A utility pole was damaged at California/Admiral by a hit-run driver this past hour.

FIRE: A mid-size SFD response is on the scene of a fire in an RV at 9th/Thistle right now. No word of any injuries; the fire has been extinguished. The SFD investigator has been requested but according to dispatch, isn’t immediately available because of a larger response in the area, a house fire at 12th South/South Cloverdale in South Park.