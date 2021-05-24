WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Supermarket robbed; tires/wheels stolen; bicycle taken

Three more West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight:

GROCERY-STORE ROBBERY: According to a preliminary police summary, the Junction QFC was robbed just before 4 pm. Police say someone robbed a checker by implying he had a gun, then fled on foot. No description or other details available.

TIRES/WHEELS STOLEN: This happened to Tyler‘s pickup truck overnight in Seaview:

Tyler says the pickup was parked on SW Findlay west of California and adds, “I had locking wheel nuts on every wheel and they were still able to get away with them.” Here is what they looked like:

Police report # is 2021-908820.

BICYCLE TAKEN: Our inbox has had an uptick in bicycle reports these past few days – either stolen-and-missing or dumped-and-likely-stolen (scroll through this archive to see them). This is in the former category, from Renee: