Know someone who needs a ramp?

(Potter Construction ramp-building site during 2019 Rampathon)
Just about every year, the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties organizes the Rampathon – local builders helping people in need of better access to their homes by building ramps, for free (500 since 1993). Longtime WSB sponsor Potter Construction participates each year and asked us to help get the word out that applications are open: “It is an amazing program that helps individuals and families in the community. Its purpose is to provide our neighbors the freedom to move about.” Applications need to be in by June 21st; here’s how to apply.
