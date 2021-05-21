CORONAVIRUS: Friday 5/21/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic headlines:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: We start with the daily stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*108,103 people have tested positive, 232 more than yesterday’s total

*1,572 people have died, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*6,081 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*1,083,674 people have been tested, 7,986 more than yesterday’s total

Now our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*1,383,084 people have received one dose (70.8% of everyone 12+ – this week they changed the stat to the wider age range, previously 16+)

*1,102,810 people have received both doses (56.5% of everyone 12+)

*2,125,115 doses have been allocated to King County (not counting pharmacy programs)

One week ago, the first four totals were 102,526/1,554/6,006/1,064,605, and the vaccination totals were 1,316,460/988,215/2,025,315.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 166.1 million cases, 3,443,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

THIRD-TO-LAST SATURDAY FOR WEST SEATTLE HUB: On Thursday, we broke the news that the city will close West Seattle’s vaccination hub after June 9th. Today, the official announcement was made. So tomorrow’s your third-to-last Saturday to get vaccinated at the hub, open 9 am-5:30 pm at 2801 SW Thistle.

