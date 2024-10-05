HALLOWEEN 2024: Our first featured display – R & B, ‘just getting started’

Earlier this week, we published our annual request for pics of must-see West Seattle Halloween displays – and now that the big night is less than four weeks away, it’s time to start showing them! Among the first displays shown to us is the one in the pic above and video below, from Halloween devotées R & B (aka Ron & Brian), who report, “We’re not even close to being finished yet but we’ve got something up on 47th between Hanford and Hinds.”

If you have a Halloween display to show off, send your pic(s) and location – doesn’t have to be the exact address, as long as people can find you if they want a firsthand look – to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!