Two days after demolition began at the 12th/Holden site of the historic Highland Park Improvement Club building, what remained of it after the 2021 fire is gone. Thanks to HPIC trustee Kay Kirkpatrick for these photos.

The foundation that you see in the photos will be reused for the new building. Fundraising for that continues. And the site will be used for community events before construction starts – timeline for that depends on how the fundraising goes.