Easy Street Records cleaning up after flooding damage – not because of the weather

(first two photos courtesy of Matt Vaughan)

Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan opened the shop a little later than usual this morning after cleaning up from flooding. No, it wasn’t a weather problem – Vaughan says the water was from a burst pipe in an apartment over the shop. So far, he says he’s lost about 5,000 records and 300 hoodies and tote bags to water damage.

Both the shop and the café are open, however (and as noted in our daily event list, an in-store concert is planned tonight).

1:08pm update: WSB contributor Jason Grotelueschen stopped by and talked to Vaughan, who took a quick break to show us that his staff had things mostly cleaned up at that point, with fans running. He noted where the water initially came into the store upstairs, before leaking down to the lower level of the store and even through to the Corner Pocket bar in the basement:

He added that he was grateful to those who worked hard to mitigate the damage, and said he had experienced “much worse” in terms of water damage during the store’s 36 years in business.