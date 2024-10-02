FOLLOWUP: Woman shot and killed at West Seattle house identified as Dr. Tammy Towers Parry; police release more details of shooting

(WSB photo from Tuesday)

The woman shot and killed at a house south of The Junction on Tuesday was identified this afternoon, and police have released more information on what they believe happened. We’ve already added the new details to our original Tuesday report, but are also publishing this separate update.

First, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, she was 57-year-old Tamara (“Tammy”) Towers Parry, and she died of “multiple gunshot wounds.” She was a longtime physician who gained notoriety in 2021 for a video indicating she was at the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Police said in the hours after her death that the shooting involved her and two other people. Today they confirmed those two other people had come to her house with “papers.” (Her house was listed here as being in “pre-foreclosure/auction” status for $225,000 “unpaid balance”; a “notice of trustee sale” filed with King County in May says it was scheduled for auction two weeks ago.) Police say Ms. Towers Parry “presented a shotgun” and that one of those people, a 40-year-old man, shot her with his handgun. After the SPD update was published, we asked police to clarify that she did not fire her shotgun and SPD spokesperson Det. Brian Pritchard replied, “The shotgun was not fired.” Police also say they recovered both guns involved and that no one was under arrest, but the investigation continues.