SPORTS: This week’s high-school football updates

With one game last night and one this afternoon, this week’s local high-school varsity football games are both in the books. This afternoon at Memorial Stadium downtown, West Seattle HS won its second game of the year, beating Franklin 34-7. Last night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, Chief Sealth IHS lost to Lakeside 13-10, its first defeat of the year. Next week, both teams play Friday night games at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle) – WSHS (2-3) vs. Lakeside at 4:30 pm, CSIHS (4-1) vs. Cleveland at 7:30 pm.