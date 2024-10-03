FOLLOWUP: Crowdfunding for family of Triangle murder victim

A little over a week has passed since 32-year-old Laupule Talaga was shot and killed at his workplace in the West Seattle Triangle. Police have yet to release any additional information about the case. Mr. Talaga’s employers at Seattle Soul Kitchen described him as a father of three, and his family now says his partner is expecting twins. For those who have asked if there’s any way the community can help Mr. Talaga’s family, they just let us know that they have set up a crowdfunding page – you’ll find it here.