WATER TAXI: Both routes to continue midday service through fall and winter

Again this year, the King County Water Taxi‘s West Seattle service will continue middays year-round as well as am and pm commutes, Metro confirms today; the shuttle buses will continue too. And Metro says the new Vashon service’s midday runs also will continue throughout fall and winter. The only notable changes taking effect with the “fall schedule” on October 11 will be the suspension of Friday/Saturday later-evening runs on the West Seattle route until spring. Metro’s full announcement about all this is here.