WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vintage clothing stolen; packages found

Two reader reports today:

VINTAGE CLOTHING STOLEN: MM reports that this happened in Seaview: “My car was burglarized in the front of my house between the hours of Friday October 4th night 6 pm – Saturday 10 am. A gray plastic bin with an attached lid was full of vintage clothing. Some of the items taken were WW2 gray military pants, two gold purses, 1940s women’s shoes, Levis, vintage fabric, alligator purse, dresses.” SPD incident # is 24-941744.

PACKAGES FOUND: If you live on 12th SW and are missing packages, that might be what WSM spotted:

Was out walking today in the Highland Park neighborhood and saw discarded (possibly stolen) packages along the parking strip … blocks away from the address shown.

If possibly yours, let us know and we’ll connect you.