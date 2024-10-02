HALLOWEEN 2024: Got decorations? Share photos!

(Photo sent by Janelle Otterholt, ‘skeletons sunning themselves in Genesee Hill neighborhood’)

Just four weeks and one day until Halloween. Who’s counting? West Seattle’s many devoted Halloween fans, some of whom already have decorated their yards, windows, decks, balconies … If you’re among them, we’ll be showcasing Halloween decorations again this year and would love to receive a photo! You don’t have to provide your exact address as long as it’s a vicinity where people who want a firsthand are likely to find the display (“in the xx block of xxth Street,” for example). It’s also helpful if you indicate whether the display’s more intended for night – lights? – or day (or spooky any time of day). westseattleblog@gmail.com or text to 206-293-6302 – and thanks to the people who’ve already sent photos. P.S. Business displays welcome too – past years have shown that some go all-out with the seasonal spirit!